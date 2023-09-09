It was a tough night for Port Clinton which was overmatched by Findlay Liberty-Benton in this 50-14 verdict.

Findlay Liberty-Benton thundered in front of Port Clinton 23-7 to begin the second quarter.

Findlay Liberty-Benton stormed to a 50-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Eagles and the Redskins were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Port Clinton faced off against Rossford and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Columbus Grove on Aug. 25 at Columbus Grove High School.

