Sarahsville Shenandoah finally found a way to top Lore City Buckeye Trail 23-20 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Sarahsville Shenandoah a 7-6 lead over Lore City Buckeye Trail.

Sarahsville Shenandoah darted to a 23-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Zeps and the Warriors were both scoreless.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Shadyside and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Aug. 25 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

