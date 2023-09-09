Marietta posted a narrow 32-28 win over Uhrichsville Claymont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Uhrichsville Claymont, as it began with a 21-20 edge over Marietta through the end of the first quarter.

Marietta broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 32-28 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Uhrichsville Claymont and Marietta played in a 14-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Cleveland John Adams and Marietta took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Aug. 25 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

