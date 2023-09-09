Logan finally found a way to top Vincent Warren 20-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Chieftains registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Chieftains chalked up this decision in spite of the Warriors’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Logan and Vincent Warren squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Logan High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Vincent Warren faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Logan took on Ashville Teays Valley on Aug. 25 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.