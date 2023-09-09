North Baltimore broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cory-Rawson 44-35 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

North Baltimore opened with a 20-7 advantage over Cory-Rawson through the first quarter.

The Hornets trimmed the margin to make it 31-28 at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, Cory-Rawson and North Baltimore faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, North Baltimore faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Cory-Rawson took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Aug. 25 at Cory-Rawson High School.

