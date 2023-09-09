Washington Court House Washington controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-18 win against Delaware Buckeye Valley in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Washington Court House Washington darted in front of Delaware Buckeye Valley 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Lions’ offense breathed fire in front for a 27-10 lead over the Barons at the intermission.

Delaware Buckeye Valley responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 34-18.

The Blue Lions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Plain City Jonathan Alder on Aug. 25 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

