Gahanna Columbus Academy notched a win against Fort Loramie 28-12 for an Ohio high school football victory at Gahanna Columbus Academy on Sept. 8.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Fort Loramie took on Versailles on Aug. 25 at Fort Loramie High School.

