Magnolia Sandy Valley scored early and often in a 48-6 win over Minerva in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Magnolia Sandy Valley pulled in front of Minerva 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals’ offense jumped in front for a 41-6 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Magnolia Sandy Valley and Minerva faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Minerva High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Akron Manchester and Minerva took on Mantua Crestwood on Aug. 25 at Minerva High School.

