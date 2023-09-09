After jumping in front early, Youngstown Chaney held off Alliance Marlington squad for a 14-6 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Alliance Marlington High on Sept. 8.

Youngstown Chaney opened with a 14-0 advantage over Alliance Marlington through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Youngstown Chaney and Alliance Marlington were both scoreless.

The Dukes outpointed the Cowboys 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Youngstown Chaney and Alliance Marlington played in a 35-10 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Alliance Marlington squared off with Canal Fulton Northwest in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.