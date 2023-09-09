Sugarcreek Garaway recorded a big victory over Carrollton 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 20-7 lead over Carrollton.

Sugarcreek Garaway roared to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Pirates and the Warriors were both scoreless.

The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Carrollton played in a 35-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Carrollton faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Apple Creek Waynedale on Aug. 25 at Apple Creek Waynedale High School.

