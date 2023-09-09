Mentor Lake Catholic earned a convincing 34-7 win over Willoughby South in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Mentor Lake Catholic a 34-7 lead over Willoughby South.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Willoughby South faced off against Madison and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Parma Heights Holy Name on Aug. 26 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

