Youngstown Boardman controlled the action to earn an impressive 37-6 win against Warren Howland during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Youngstown Boardman and Warren Howland squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Warren Howland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Uniontown Lake and Warren Howland took on Poland Seminary on Aug. 25 at Warren Howland High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.