Wilmington topped Hamilton Ross 36-34 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 14-14 deadlock.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Wilmington and Hamilton Ross were both scoreless.

The Hurricanes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-20 edge.

The last time Hamilton Ross and Wilmington played in a 27-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Hamilton Ross faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Wilmington took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Aug. 25 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.