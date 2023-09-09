Eaton handed Dayton Oakwood a tough 31-21 loss on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Tough to find an edge early, Eaton and Dayton Oakwood fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a modest 17-14 gap over the Lumberjacks at halftime.

Eaton jumped to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 31-21.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Dayton Northridge.

