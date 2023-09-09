Germantown Valley View unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Carlisle 35-7 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Germantown Valley View opened with a 7-6 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 7-7 as the third quarter started.

Germantown Valley View stormed in front of Carlisle 28-7 going into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Germantown Valley View and Carlisle squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Germantown Valley View High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Carlisle faced off against Casstown Miami East and Germantown Valley View took on West Milton Milton-Union on Aug. 25 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

