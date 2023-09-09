Waynesville posted a narrow 21-14 win over Brookville for an Ohio high school football victory at Brookville High on Sept. 8.

Brookville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Waynesville as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Blue Devils with a 14-7 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

Waynesville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over Brookville.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Brookville faced off against Anna and Waynesville took on Jamestown Greeneview on Aug. 25 at Waynesville High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.