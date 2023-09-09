Hilliard Bradley rolled past Marysville for a comfortable 38-14 victory during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Hilliard Bradley and Marysville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Jaguars fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Monarchs’ expense.

Hilliard Bradley charged to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jaguars enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Monarchs’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Marysville and Hilliard Bradley faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Marysville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Hilliard Darby and Marysville took on Perrysburg on Aug. 25 at Marysville High School.

