Marion Pleasant dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 34-17 win over Marengo Highland at Marion Pleasant High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Marengo Highland started on steady ground by forging a 17-13 lead over Marion Pleasant at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 20-17 intermission margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Marion Pleasant moved to a 27-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marion Pleasant faced off against Bucyrus Wynford and Marengo Highland took on Wooster Triway on Aug. 25 at Marengo Highland High School.

