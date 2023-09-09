It took overtime, but Zanesville finally beat Hebron Lakewood 22-16 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Zanesville a 14-7 lead over Hebron Lakewood.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Lancers inched back to a 14-13 deficit.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Blue Devils and the Lancers locked in a 16-16 stalemate.

Neither defense permitted points in the first overtime period.

The Blue Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

The last time Zanesville and Hebron Lakewood played in a 35-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Zanesville faced off against Louisville and Hebron Lakewood took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Aug. 25 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

