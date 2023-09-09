A suffocating defense helped Pataskala Watkins Memorial handle Johnstown Northridge 35-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown Northridge squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Johnstown Northridge took on Fredericktown on Aug. 25 at Fredericktown High School.

