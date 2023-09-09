Utica topped Pataskala Licking Heights 17-16 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica played in a 41-21 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Utica took on Loudonville on Aug. 25 at Utica High School.

