Granville topped Heath 41-33 in a tough tilt at Granville High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Heath showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-14 advantage over Granville as the first quarter ended.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Granville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-25 lead over Heath.

The Blue Aces held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Granville and Heath squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Heath High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Granville faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Heath took on Newark Licking Valley on Aug. 25 at Heath High School.

