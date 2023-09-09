Loudonville collected a 27-20 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Loudonville a 19-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Mt. Gilead moved ahead of Loudonville 20-19 to start the fourth quarter.

The Red Birds rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Indians 8-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Loudonville faced off against Utica and Mt Gilead took on Upper Sandusky on Aug. 25 at Mt Gilead High School.

