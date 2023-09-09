Howard East Knox’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Centerburg 35-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Howard East Knox opened with a 7-0 advantage over Centerburg through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a modest 14-7 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Howard East Knox roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Howard East Knox faced off against Ashland Crestview and Centerburg took on Ontario on Aug. 25 at Centerburg High School.

