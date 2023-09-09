Galion Northmor unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cardington-Lincoln 44-6 Friday during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Galion Northmor opened with a 3-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Golden Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 37-0 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Galion Northmor thundered to a 44-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and Galion Northmor took on Greenwich South Central on Aug. 25 at Galion Northmor High School.

