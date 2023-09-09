A suffocating defense helped Wapakoneta handle St. Marys 14-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Wapakoneta High on Sept. 8.

Wapakoneta jumped in front of St. Marys 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins opened a slim 14-0 gap over the Roughriders at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Redskins and the Roughriders were both scoreless.

Last season, Wapakoneta and St. Marys faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wapakoneta faced off against Defiance and St. Marys took on Celina on Aug. 25 at Celina High School.

