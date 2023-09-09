Elida raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 30-8 win over Ottawa-Glandorf in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Elida darted in front of Ottawa-Glandorf 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense breathed fire in front for a 16-0 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Elida charged to a 23-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Titans’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Elida and Ottawa-Glandorf faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Elida faced off against Lima Shawnee and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Kenton on Aug. 25 at Kenton High School.

