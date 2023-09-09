Van Wert finally found a way to top Defiance 43-42 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Van Wert moved in front of Defiance 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars opened a tight 28-20 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Defiance stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 36-34.

The Bulldogs closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Van Wert and Defiance played in a 36-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Defiance faced off against Wapakoneta and Van Wert took on Lima Bath on Aug. 25 at Van Wert High School.

