Kenton took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 38-34 victory over upstart Lima Bath in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Kenton a 20-0 lead over Lima Bath.

Lima Bath stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 20-7.

Lima Bath fought back in the third quarter to make it 32-21.

Lima Bath managed a 13-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Kenton and Lima Bath faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Kenton faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Bath took on Van Wert on Aug. 25 at Van Wert High School.

