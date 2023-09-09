Tiffin Calvert rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-13 win over Kansas Lakota at Tiffin Calvert High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 26-0 lead over Kansas Lakota.

The Senecas registered a 45-10 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Tiffin Calvert steamrolled to a 52-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senecas maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 3-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Kansas Lakota faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kansas Lakota High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Monroeville and Kansas Lakota took on Arcadia on Aug. 25 at Kansas Lakota High School.

