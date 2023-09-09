Willard posted a narrow 35-30 win over Elmore Woodmore on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Willard jumped in front of Elmore Woodmore 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Crimson Flashes opened a modest 21-10 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Willard jumped to a 35-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Montpelier.

