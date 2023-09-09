Springfield Kenton Ridge knocked off Springfield Northwestern 23-13 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Springfield Kenton Ridge a 14-6 lead over Springfield Northwestern.

The Cougars registered a 17-6 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Springfield Northwestern battled back to make it 23-13 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Northwestern faced off against Springfield Greenon and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Tipp City Bethel on Aug. 25 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

