Urbana broke to an early lead and topped St. Paris Graham 51-14 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Urbana and St Paris Graham faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, St Paris Graham faced off against Minster and Urbana took on Fort Recovery on Aug. 25 at Fort Recovery High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.