Lewistown Indian Lake posted a narrow 35-28 win over New Carlisle Tecumseh in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Lewistown Indian Lake jumped in front of New Carlisle Tecumseh 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lakers opened a slim 14-13 gap over the Arrows at halftime.

New Carlisle Tecumseh moved ahead of Lewistown Indian Lake 21-14 to start the final quarter.

A 21-7 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Lakers’ defeat of the Arrows.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Dayton Carroll on Aug. 25 at Dayton Carroll High School.

