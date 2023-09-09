London notched a win against Springfield Shawnee 26-14 at Springfield Shawnee High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Red Raiders opened a narrow 13-7 gap over the Braves at the intermission.

Springfield Shawnee came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over London 14-13.

The Red Raiders pulled off a stirring 13-0 fourth quarter to trip the Braves.

The last time London and Springfield Shawnee played in a 31-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and London took on Chillicothe on Aug. 25 at London High School.

