A suffocating defense helped Plain City Jonathan Alder handle Richwood North Union 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Plain City Jonathan Alder opened with a 7-0 advantage over Richwood North Union through the first quarter.

The Pioneers’ offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Plain City Jonathan Alder thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Richwood North Union faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Richwood North Union faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Aug. 25 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.