Wauseon handled Swanton 48-13 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Wauseon breathed fire in front of Swanton 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians’ offense thundered in front for a 34-7 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Wauseon roared to a 48-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wauseon and Swanton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wauseon faced off against Bellevue and Swanton took on Hicksville on Aug. 25 at Swanton High School.

