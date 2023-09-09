Defense dominated as Hamler Patrick Henry pitched a 38-0 shutout of Metamora Evergreen for an Ohio high school football victory at Metamora Evergreen High on Sept. 8.

Hamler Patrick Henry moved in front of Metamora Evergreen 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots opened a massive 22-0 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Hamler Patrick Henry steamrolled to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Metamora Evergreen played in a 26-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Ottawa Hills and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Aug. 25 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

