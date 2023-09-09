Liberty Center scored early and often to roll over Archbold 42-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 7-0 lead over Archbold.

The Tigers fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Blue Streaks’ expense.

Liberty Center jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Liberty Center and Archbold faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Archbold faced off against St. Henry and Liberty Center took on Napoleon on Aug. 25 at Napoleon High School.

