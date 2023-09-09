Defense dominated as Leipsic pitched a 21-0 shutout of Harrod Allen East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Vikings’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Leipsic breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Leipsic faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Leipsic faced off against Van Buren and Harrod Allen East took on Arlington on Aug. 25 at Harrod Allen East High School.

