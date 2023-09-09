A suffocating defense helped Tontogany Otsego handle Rossford 30-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Tontogany Otsego opened with a 6-0 advantage over Rossford through the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Tontogany Otsego charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Tontogany Otsego and Rossford faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Rossford High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Defiance Tinora and Rossford took on Port Clinton on Aug. 25 at Port Clinton High School.

