Genoa Area dominated Fostoria 55-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Genoa Area thundered in front of Fostoria 27-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets opened a monstrous 48-8 gap over the Redmen at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Comets held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Genoa Area and Fostoria squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Fostoria High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Genoa Area faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Fostoria took on Bowling Green on Aug. 25 at Fostoria High School.

