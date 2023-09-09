Pemberville Eastwood earned a convincing 63-27 win over Millbury Lake in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Pemberville Eastwood moved in front of Millbury Lake 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 35-14 gap over the Flyers at halftime.

Pemberville Eastwood stormed to a 56-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Millbury Lake squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Millbury Lake took on Northwood on Aug. 25 at Northwood High School.

