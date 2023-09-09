Haviland Wayne Trace controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-6 victory over Edgerton on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Haviland Wayne Trace stormed in front of Edgerton 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Edgerton and Haviland Wayne Trace squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Edgerton faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Aug. 25 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

