Toledo Whitmer dominated from start to finish in an imposing 29-7 win over Fremont Ross on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Toledo Whitmer darted in front of Fremont Ross 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ offense charged in front for a 27-0 lead over the Little Giants at the intermission.

Toledo Whitmer pulled to a 29-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Little Giants’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Toledo Whitmer and Fremont Ross faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Fremont Ross High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Toledo Central Catholic.

