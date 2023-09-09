Findlay’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oregon Clay 42-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Findlay opened with a 14-7 advantage over Oregon Clay through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Findlay pulled to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Findlay and Oregon Clay played in a 35-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Findlay faced off against Lima and Oregon Clay took on Sylvania Northview on Aug. 25 at Sylvania Northview High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.