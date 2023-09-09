Perrysburg overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 56-27 win against Sylvania Southview on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Sylvania Southview showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Perrysburg as the first quarter ended.

The Yellow Jackets’ offense stormed in front for a 35-14 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Perrysburg steamrolled to a 49-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Perrysburg and Sylvania Southview faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Perrysburg High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Perrysburg faced off against Marysville and Sylvania Southview took on Toledo Waite on Aug. 25 at Toledo Waite High School.

