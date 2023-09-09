Whitehouse Anthony Wayne seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 31-14 over Napoleon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Napoleon squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Napoleon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Napoleon faced off against Liberty Center and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Toledo St. John’s Jesuit on Aug. 25 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.