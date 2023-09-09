A swift early pace pushed McComb past Van Buren Friday 63-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

McComb opened with a 28-7 advantage over Van Buren through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 49-7 lead over the Black Knights at halftime.

McComb roared to a 62-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, McComb and Van Buren faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Van Buren faced off against Leipsic and McComb took on Convoy Crestview on Aug. 25 at McComb High School.

