Defense dominated as Pandora-Gilboa pitched a 32-0 shutout of Arcadia in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The Rockets fought to an 18-0 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Pandora-Gilboa breathed fire to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Pandora-Gilboa and Arcadia squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Arcadia faced off against Kansas Lakota and Pandora-Gilboa took on Bluffton on Aug. 25 at Bluffton High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.